Adani Green Energy Limited’s shares were up by 0.59 per cent after the company announced the operationalisation of a new 180-MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company said the newly commissioned solar plant is expected to generate about 540 million units of electricity annually, supplying to over 1.1 lakh homes and helping mitigate around 0.39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The plant uses next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT), enabling improved generation by tracking the sun’s movement through the day.

The company further said the plant has waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in arid Jaisalmer. There is real-time monitoring of the renewable energy assets through the Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), which operates on a secured digital cloud platform.

AGEL’s solar portfolio has expanded to 6,243 MW, with renewable generation capacity of 9,784 MW, making it the largest in India.