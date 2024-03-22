Gensol Engineering Ltd has secured an EPC order from a power generation utility in the State of Maharashtra. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the project involves the development of a 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra with a total order value of ₹520 crore.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering (EPC Business) said, “This project will play a critical role in India’s clean energy transition and decarbonised future, and we stand 100 per cent committed to this goal while bringing in the right energy mix.”

Gensol Engineering stock rose 3.23 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹908 as of 10:19 am on Friday.