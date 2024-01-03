Adani group stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will deliver the judgement at 10:30 AM on as many as four petitions, says a PTI report.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani, is the top gainer among the Nifty50 stocks. The stock surged 4.33 per cent to ₹3059.40 at 9.27 am on the NSE.

Similarly, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 2.34 per cent, Adani Power (4.9 per cent), Adani Wilmar (5.8 per cent), Adani Green Energy (5.14 per cent), Adani Total Gas (8.37 per cent), Ambuja Cement (0.92 per cent) and NDTV (7.27 per cent).