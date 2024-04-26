Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported 53 per cent increase in the March quarter net profit at ₹208 crore against ₹136 crore logged in the same period last year on the back of sharp jump in asset under management.

Income was up 34 per cent at ₹440 crore (₹329 crore).

The fund house has announced a dividend of ₹13.50 a share.

The average quarterly asset under management was up 21 per cent at ₹3.32-lakh crore (₹2.75-lakh crore). Equity average AUM increased 31 per cent to ₹1.52-lakh crore (₹1.16 lakh crore) and fixed income asset jumped 13 per cent to ₹1.79-lakh crore. Liquid asset was down at ₹34,900 crore (₹37,400 crore).

In last three years, the fund house’s passive asset was up at ₹28,900 crore. SIP inflows increased to 25 per cent to Rs 1,252 crore ( ₹1,003 crore).

Shares of the company was down one per cent at ₹555 on Friday.