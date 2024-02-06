RateGain Travel Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 4.35 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Air Seychelles, an airline operating in the Indian Ocean. Through this collaboration, Air Seychelles will leverage RateGain’s AirGain platform to access real-time competitive pricing insights for its domestic and global routes. The AirGain platform offers revenue management solutions, intelligence and rate parity solutions, catering to both airlines and online travel agencies.

Air Seychelles aims to stay competitive amidst the industry’s rapid growth and heightened competition. The company reported, by adopting AirGain’s technology, the airline seeks to ensure competitive pricing aligned with its commitment to deliver value and quality service to its customers.

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Airgain, said, “As we see the emergence of new tourist destinations in the Indian Ocean, it is important for airlines to stay updated on new demand coming into the region and adjust prices accordingly. We are happy to be helping Air Seychelles in that pursuit.”

The shares were up by 4.35 per cent to ₹884.15 at 2.34 pm on the BSE.