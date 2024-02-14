Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s shares surged after the company entered into a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy. This initiative is aimed at enhancing Nxtra’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will establish captive solar and wind power plants with capacities of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively, to cater to Nxtra’s data centers in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

The company reported, this initiative is part of Nxtra’s efforts to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100 per cent by FY31. Nxtra has been actively promoting the adoption of green energy, implementing energy-efficient infrastructure and processes.

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, said, “These new partnerships reflect our commitment to lead India’s green data centre space and fulfill our commitment to achieve Net Zero emission by 2031. The additional clean energy supply will increase our renewable energy share to approximately 70% in the overall energy mix for our core data centers. As we work towards building more capacity in coming years and gear up for Generative AI powered loads, we are fully cognizant of our responsibility towards the environment and are prepared to mitigate the impact on climate”.

The shares were up by 0.16 per cent to ₹1119.45 on the BSE.