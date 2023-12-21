Bharti Airtel, telecom service provider, has partnered with IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. to foray into high-end applications such as advance metering infrastructure and meter data management systems, along with cloud and analytics, the company said in a statement.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Airtel Business, India, said, “We have further strengthened our market leadership as the largest IoT enabler in the country. IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business.”

Stating that the smart metering programme is a significant step to modernise the power distribution sector, Anil Rawal – MD & CEO, Intellismart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are confident that the on-boarding of Airtel as a strategic partner will be a significant step towards our goal of creating strong associations to strengthen our infrastructure solution with a resilient and secure cloud-hosted cellular communication network.”

The stock inched up by 0.52 per cent on the NSE, at ₹976.65 as of 1:58 pm.

Bharti Airtel has received an order from the Office of the Principal Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Chennai, levying a penalty of over ₹15 lakh for allegedly incorrect availing of input tax credit during the financial year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. “The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same,” it said in a regulatory filing.

