A group of seasoned wealth managers have joined hands with leading fintech Angel One to launch private wealth management foray.

Srikanth Subramanian, Shobhit Mathur and Dharmendra Jain have joined as co-Founder and CEO of Angel One Wealth.

Subramanian comes with over 20 years of experience in investment and wealth management business. He joins from Kotak Cherry, the digital wealth management arm run by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mathur will lead the Wealth-Tech and Customer Excellence teams while Jain will bring his strategic expertise in investment solutions and products. The new business leaders will collaborate with Angel One in tapping opportunities in the wealth management space, catering to the growing needs of emerging HNIs and Ultra HNIs.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One said the wealth management business has witnessed significant growth over the last decade with rising affluence and this space is ripe for a digital disruption.