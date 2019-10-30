Apollo Hospitals stock in fine fettle; up 3%

Apollo Hospitals shares rose over 3% to Rs 1,476 on the BSE today. On the BSE, volumes traded in the counter were around 30,000 shares as at 10.45 am.

Recently, promoters of Apollo Hospitals divested 3.6 per cent holding in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), through a bulk deal. Promoter holding in AHEL now stands at 30.8 per cent.

The company stated that the divesting by promoters was in line with the commitment to bring down debt and associated pledges. The pledge position will come down from the current 76 per cent to around 20 per cent. There will be no further dilution of promoter stake, it added.