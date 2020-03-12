Markets

Arvind Fashions: Nod for rights issue

Chennai | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

 

The committee of directors of Arvind Fashions on Thursday decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 16:47, that is, 16 equity shares for every 47 held at an issue price of ₹150 a share. The company will issue around two crore shares through this rights issue. The company has fixed March 18, as the record date for the purpose of determining names of the shareholders of the company eligible for applying for the equity shares in the rights issue. Shares of Arvind Fashions closed 6.12 per cent lower at ₹289 on the BSE. Our Bureau

Published on March 12, 2020
rights offer
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sectoral indices crash over 9%; oil & gas tanks 9.82%