Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares were up by 0.084 per cent after the company reported an achievement in the calendar year 2023. The company reported its highest-ever sales volume, reaching 1,98,113 units, surpassing its previous record set in 2018. The company claims this accomplishment results from Ashok Leyland’s product versatility and strong market presence in both domestic and international commercial vehicle industries.

Shenu Agarwal, the Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said, “We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and it’s a reflection of our dedication to providing top-quality products and exceptional service. We extend our gratitude to our loyal customers who have contributed to our ongoing growth and are thankful for the hard work and dedication of our team.

Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth for Ashok Leyland. The momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where we will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry.”

The shares were up by 0.084 per cent to ₹179.60 at 11:45 am on the BSE.