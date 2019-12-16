9.08 am

Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty back at resistance level

Following a transitory initial decline, the domestic equity benchmark indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — did a volte-face and surged on the back of positive global cues as the US and China agreed on an initial trade deal. However, investors need to exercise caution in the ensuing trading sessions. Macro data was not comforting, with a drop in IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and a spike in CPI (Consumer Price Index). Click here to read the technical analysis

Asian shares moved higher on Monday as investors welcomed a trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend, but enthusiasm was capped by lingering scepticism about the deal and ongoing relations between China and the United States.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Sunday said a deal was “totally done”, notwithstanding some needed revisions, and would nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.

That helped push the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which had touched its highest level since April 24 on Friday, up 0.27%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 led the way as it jumped 1.24%, while shares in Taiwan and South Korea added about 0.1%.

But Chinese investors had a more tepid reaction, pulling the benchmark Shanghai Composite index down 0.16% as investors took profits following a 1.8% gain on Friday.

The small decline came despite data showing the country's industrial output growth and retail sales jumped more than expected in November.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also succumbed to profit-taking, easing 0.14% after surging 2.55% to a 14-month closing high on Friday.