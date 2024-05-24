Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.’s shares rose 5 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company’s subsidiary, Aurionpro Transit and Fime, announced a collaboration to explore opportunities in transit ticketing, payments, and fare collection projects worldwide.

The collaboration aims to combine the expertise and resources of Fime and Aurionpro Transit to address the needs of public transport operators and authorities globally. The company said the partnership intended to drive efficiency in the transportation industry. Both companies will focus on educating and empowering key stakeholders in the public transport sector about the potential of emerging technologies in transit ticketing and fare collection.

“We are partnering with Aurionpro Transit to advance innovation in transit ticketing and payment solutions,” according to a statement. “Our goal is to equip public transport bodies with the necessary information and tools to adopt new technologies and improve the passenger experience. Our joint efforts aim to contribute to the global evolution and enhancement of transit ticketing and payment solutions.”

The shares were up by 5 per cent at ₹2,250.60 at 12.12 pm on the BSE.