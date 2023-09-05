Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a contract for the electro-mechanical (E&M) works of India’s largest hydropower project, the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has awarded the contract for the 12x240 MW project located in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district.

BHEL’s responsibilities include the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of the electro-mechanical package. This includes turbines, generators, digital governing systems, static excitation systems, transformers, bus reactors, gas-insulated switchgear, outdoor pot yard and switchyard equipment, and electrical and mechanical BOPs. The company’s power sector-eastern region division in Kolkata will handle on-site execution while BHEL will manufacture the major equipment at its facilities in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi, and Rudrapur.

Besides the Dibang Multipurpose Project, BHEL’s engagement with hydroelectric projects includes the 12x80 MW Polavaram HEP, 4x111 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti, and 2x115 MW Lower Sileru HEP in India, and projects in Nepal and Bhutan. Furthermore, BHEL is undertaking comprehensive renovation and modernisation work for six hydro projects with a combined capacity of over 650 MW across India.

The shares were up by 1.59 per cent to Rs 140.95 at 10.20 am on the BSE.