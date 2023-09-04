GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd (GSEDPL), a subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd, is set to undertake this project, which aims to implement smart metering in the Purvanchal area, covering Varanasi, Azamgarh zone, and Prayagraj, Mirzapur zone, in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative will see the installation, integration, and maintenance of 50.17 lakh smart meters in the specified region.

The project is expected to span 27 months from the date of contract execution, with an operating period of 93 months. The total contract value, inclusive of GST, is approximately ₹2,386.72 crore for Prayagraj and Mirzapur Zone and ₹2,736.65 crore for Varanasi and Azamgarh Zone.

Anticipating similar LOAs from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for the Dakshinanchal area (Agra and Aligarh zones) involving 25.52 lakh smart meters, GMR Group is poised to make significant strides in the smart metering sector.

This Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project encompasses the supply, installation, integration, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of smart meters on a DBFOOT basis. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the project is expected to significantly reduce AT&C losses in the designated area and enhance the operational and collection efficiency of UP Discoms.

The shares were up by 19.97 per cent to ₹34.24 at 10.40 am on the BSE.