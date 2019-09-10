Broker's call: BPCL (Buy)

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Prabhudas Lilladher
BPCL (Buy)
CMP: ₹382.15
Target: ₹466
Media reports suggests that the government is looking to divest its 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL to IOCL or even private players. BPCL is the second largest oil marketing company (OMC) after IOCL and is one of the best managed PSU with presence across refining (33.2 mtpa or 13 per cent of Indian refining), fuel retailing (14,977 stations or 23 per cent of total outlets), E&P stakes in Mozambique, Brazil, Russia, etc, along with city gas distribution (CGD) stake in 17 geographical areas. Besides, BPCL is one of the promoters of IGL, Petronet, etc. In this note, we look at various scenarios in terms of ownership change and its impact on competition landscape of India.
We believe divestment of BPCL to private sector will help maximize revenue for the government (₹84,700 crore). Divestment to IOCL will create a behemoth although it is unlikely to alter market dynamics in the near term. While divestment to IOCL is the easy way out, real price discovery of BPCL will happen with stake sale to foreign/private players. Sale to IOCL will attract reasonable premium as HPCL transaction was done at about 18 per cent premium. We remain constructive on OMCs as they are well placed to benefit from benign crude oil prices and GRM improvement from IMO 2020 implementation. Reiterate BUY.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...