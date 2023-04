The board of Britannia Industries on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹72 a share of face value of ₹1 each for FY23.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 13.

In June 2022, the company had announced an interim dividend of ₹12.50 a share. The stock of Britannia Industries closed at ₹4,320.45 on the BSE.