Broker's Call: Concor (Buy)

Target: ₹823

CMP: ₹659.7

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), a Navratna PSU, is the undisputed market leader with 66 per cent market share of containerised rail cargo in the country.

The Company has the largest network of 60 terminals in total as on Mar-21. Its movable asset include 15,500+ container wagons, 37,861 containers, 14 gantry cranes and 111 reach stakers. By moving from single stack to double stack operations Concor is bringing world class efficiency in its services.

The Company handled 3 million TEUs during M9-FY22 as compared to 2.6 million during 9MFY21, a rise of 16 per cent YoY. Management guided to cross 4 million container handling during FY22. Concor expects doubling of domestic business volume from current 11-12 million tonne to about 22 million tonne with rising movement of Bulk Commodities.

Concor has spent more than ₹5,00 crore during 9M-FY22 and expects total Capex for the year to be around ₹7,00 crore. It expects to add three Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in FY22E at Dahej, Varnama and Paradip, while six more are expected to be commissioned in FY23.

The successful operationalisation of Dedicated Freight Corridor will help increase in market share of Rail freight to which Concor is one of the largest beneficiary. Concor is setting itself up to capitalise on the increase in volumes with setting up of new terminals, double stacking, assured transit time and strengthening of its Infrastructure by adding new containers and rakes.