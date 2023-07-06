Canara Robeco Mutual Fund expects its assets under management to touch ₹2.5-3-lakh crore in 3-5 years on the back of strong inflows and bullish trend in the market.

Rajnish Narula, CEO, Canara Robeco MF, said the AUM of the fund house has jumped 15 per cent to about ₹71,000 crore currently, from ₹62,000 crore in March quarter, but this is a one-off event and cannot be replicated every quarter.

However, given the Canara Robeco fund’s performance and steady inflows, achieving an AUM target of ₹2.5-3-lakh crore should not be difficult, he said at an event to launch Multi-cap new fund offer which opens for subscription on Friday.

Mutual Fund investors who are looking for a good balance between risk and reward and are prepared to stay invested through various market cycles with a time horizon of five years or more may benefit from the India growth story with companies across market caps poised to take advantage of this multi-cap fund strategy, said Narula.

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities and Fund Manager, said the new product allows investors to selectively participate in broader market of mid and small caps and at the same time, maintain resilience through large caps, creating opportunity for good risk adjusted returns through market cycles.

The investment strategy of the fund manager is to combine portfolio stability along with alpha generation. This fund allows investors to participate across a company’s life cycle and is thus, an opportunity to create long-term wealth.

Gaurav Goyal, National Head (Sales and Marketing) said multi-cap strategy is a single key solution providing investors access to the power of all three worlds — large, mid and small cap stocks.