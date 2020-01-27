Markets

CDSL: Active demat account hits 2 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

 

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) on Monday announced that the net active Demat accounts have crossed a new milestone of 2 crore. CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and currently holds 67 per cent of the new accounts added in FY2019-20.

According to NSDL website, it has 1.96 crore demat account holders. The CDSL MD & CEO, Nehal Vora, said: “CDSL became the first depository to open its branch in IFSC, GIFT City, and continuing with many firsts, it has now become the first depository to reach 2-crore active demat accounts.”

Published on January 27, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NCC allots preferential shares