CDSL: Active demat account hits 2 crore

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) on Monday announced that the net active Demat accounts have crossed a new milestone of 2 crore. CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and currently holds 67 per cent of the new accounts added in FY2019-20.

According to NSDL website, it has 1.96 crore demat account holders. The CDSL MD & CEO, Nehal Vora, said: “CDSL became the first depository to open its branch in IFSC, GIFT City, and continuing with many firsts, it has now become the first depository to reach 2-crore active demat accounts.”