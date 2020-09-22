85 per cent turmeric sold at Erode

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The sale of turmeric at the markets in Erode registered an increase on Tuesday.
“After about a month 85 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold on Tuesday. The arrival also increased to 2,582 bags. The traders have purchased for their local demand and also for few upcountry demand. The farmers brought 750 bags today,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
The traders purchased finger turmeric by quoting ₹400 a quintal higher and root variety by quoting ₹200 higher. Still the traders are waiting for fresh upcountry demand.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,119-6,289 a quintal; root variety went for ₹4,744-5,786. Of the arrival of 1,642 bags, 670 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,711-5,934 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,640-5,869. All the 346 bags found takers.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,269-6,359 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹4,751-5,759. All the 466 bags were traded.
