And now, pepper imports from Brazil worry Indian growers

Pepper farming community has voiced concern over the presence of Brazilian pepper in India. It is reported that markets in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharasthra are getting Brazilian pepper for re-export at ₹340 +GST paid and freight delivered at the buyer’s doorstep.

The price of Indian pepper comes to around ₹360. Traders claim Brazilian pepper has 600 gm/litre bulk density.

According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, pepper farmers are worried over the new entrant into the Indian markets, which is selling below the Vietnam pepper prices. The latter rules at $2,000 per tonne against the Brazilian pepper’s $1,800-1,900. It is estimated that over 600 tonnes of Brazilian pepper were imported into the country during December and January.

Normally, Vietnam bolder berries would slip into the domestic market as No 13 quantity that had snatched away Wayanadan and Karnataka pepper share from the domestic market.

Meanwhile, pepper prices in Kochi were down by ₹1 per kg with limited sellers from Kerala. The arrivals in the market was lower at 13 tonnes. The average price realised for ungarbled varieties was ₹308 per kg, while MG1 garbled stood at ₹328. New pepper was quoted at ₹298.

However, traders expect arrivals to pick up in the coming days, mainly from Wayanad and Karnataka, to be followed by Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus scare has forced organisers in Kochi to postpone the International Spice Conference 2020 slated to be held from March 8 to 11.

The organisers pointed out that many of the delegates from countries such as Italy, Europe, West Asia have informed their inability to attend the meet.