Auction offer rises to three-month high

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
When the market re-opens on Saturday after the Pooja holidays, a volume of 24.70 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No 41 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association. This is around 56,000 kg more than last week’s offer and it is the highest volume of the last three months, the previous high being 24.86 lakh kg on July 16.
This week’s offer includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.
Of the 24.70 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 22.62 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 2.08 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 1.47 lakh kg belongs to orthodox while 16.32 lakh kg is of CTC variety. Among the dust tea, only 61,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.30 lakh kg is CTC. In all, 17.79 lakh kg belongs to leaf grades and 6.91 lakh kg of dust grades.
Also read: Tea board fixes ₹14.74/kg average price for October
Homedale Estate’s CTC Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd (GTAPL), topped the entire auctions last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹361 a kg. Homedale Estate’s CTC Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹356 a kg. These were the only two grades which fetched over ₹300/kg. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹ 277. Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Premium got ₹ 226, Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 218 and Pinewood Estate ₹ 202.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 72-77 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 121-160 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged ₹65-72 and for the best grades, ₹145-189.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...