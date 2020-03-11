Commodities

Bearish factors keep rubber unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS-4 was steady at ₹130 a kg. Sentiments remained neutral possibly following a partial recovery in domestic futures and the market lost its direction amidst scattered transactions.

According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the fungal leaf disease — which has affected around 0.7 million hectares of mature trees — can further weigh on global supplies. But it is unlikely to evoke positive influence on NR prices during March because the sentiments are over-dominated by the concerns about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

In futures, the March contracts improved to ₹128.99 (128.67), April to ₹131.54 (129.39) and May to ₹133.30 (132.09) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were up by 0.25 per cent with a volume of 39 lots and total trade value of ₹50.23 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹115.54 (114.54) per kg at Bangkok. The March futures slid to ₹112.90 (113.12), April to ₹114.23 (114.24) and May to ₹115.08 (115.44) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 130 (130), RSS-5: 125 (125), ISNR 20: 116 (117) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).

Published on March 11, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pulses in bear grip