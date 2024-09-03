Blender support and upcountry buying lifted tea prices at Coonoor auctions last week, and with prices of almost all grades turned dearer.

According to traders, the inclement weather in production centres with continuing rains hit tea arrivals to the auction platform as well.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the quantity offered in CTC leaf was 14,57,651 kg with a sales per cent of 88, while dust category witnessed 97 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 3,38,025 kg .

In the dust category, Homedale Premium - PD has realised the highest price in leaf and dust category at Rs256 in the sale, the auctioneers said.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts bolders and brokens in CTC were lower by ₹1 to 2. The better medium sorts sold steady to dearer by ₹3 to 4. The mediums and plainer sorts were dearer by ₹5 to 6.

Good demand for CTC dust

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox were dearer by Rs4 to 5 and more at times. The primary brokens were barely steady to dearer by Rs3 to 4.

In CTC dust, the high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹3 to 4, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 also. The better medium sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹5 to 6. The mediums and plainer sorts also had very good demand and sold dearer by ₹6 to 8 and more at times. Generally, good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

The primary orthodox dust grades were steady to dearer by ₹3 to 4. The secondaries and finer dusts were fully firm to dearer ₹3 to 4.

