Cardamom prices likely to stay firm on rising domestic demand

Institutional buying, coupled with the active participation of North Indian dealers, has pushed up cardamom prices by around Rs 400 per kg across all categories in the last one week.
Traders expect this positive trend to sustain in the coming days, thanks to surging domestic demand vis-a-vis overseas orders. Several condiment manufacturers are buying aggressively from the market, anticipating lower arrivals and a resultant price increase, given that this is the fag end of the season.
Arrivals have started dropping, with just 56 tonnes on offer at the Puttady auctions on Tuesday. Traders expect arrivals to decline further in January, February, and March. Cloudy weather in the growing regions and the absence of adequate showers in the last fortnight are expected to further aggravate sentiment in the market, traders said.
In today’s auction, the auctioneers, Idukki Dist Traditional Cardamom Producer Company (ITCPC), offered 35 tonnes in the morning trade, while Vandanmedu GreenGold Cardamom Producer Company (VGCPC) offered 21 tonnes.
Trade analysts, Acumen Capital Markets, said the most active cardamom January futures rose by 3.5 per cent or Rs 123.6 to Rs 3,650 at the close on Monday. The January futures price has shown a bullish trend on the daily chart.
