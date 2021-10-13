Centre cuts duty on crude edible oils to zero to rein in surging prices

Scripting a survival
The Centre has reduced to zero the customs duty on crude edible oils - palm, soyabean and sunflower, while cutting the import levy on all edible oils by 16.5-19.25 per cent as part of its efforts to control surging cooking oil prices during the festive season. The duty cut comes into effect from Thursday.
As per a notification, the duty on refined oils - RBD palmoil, soyabean and sunflower - has been cut to 17.5 per cent .
In addition to this, the Centre has also reduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on crude palm oil(CPO) to 7.5 per cent from 20 per cent, and on crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil to 5 per cent from 20 per cent.
The Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance has issued two notifications on Wednesday in this regard.
According to Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, the effective duty will be 8.25 per cent (24.75 per cent earlier) on CPO, and 5.5 per cent (24.75 per cent earlier) on crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil with this reduction of import duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess.
With these reductions, the effective duty on RBD palmolein, refined soyabean oil, and refined sunflower oil will be 19.25 per cent (35.75 per cent earlier) from October 14.
