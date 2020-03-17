Commodities

Chana rules steady

Updated on March 17, 2020

Improved buying at lower rate perked up chana in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹3,925-3,950 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹3,850 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,700-3,850. Chana dal ruled stable with chana dal (average) quoted at ₹4,750-4,850, chana dal (medium) at ₹4,950-5,050, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,150-5,250. Dollar chana traded low at ₹5,000-5,300 a quintal on weak physical and export demand. In container, dollar chana (42/44 count) was quoted at ₹6,100 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,800, while dollar chana (58/60 count) ruled at ₹5,250 a quintal.

