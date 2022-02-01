CIL’s supplies to power plants up by 23 per cent during April-January 2022

Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) supplies to power plants increased by nearly 23 per cent at 441.4 million tonnes (mt) during April-January of FY-22 as compared to 358.2 mt same period last year.

The company’s current despatch trend indicates, by FY22 end, it would be surpassing the previous high of 491 mt supplied to thermal power plants in FY19. CIL also aims to overtake the ongoing fiscal’s off-take target of 548 mt to power sector, the company said in a press statement.

CIL’s total offtake during the referred period registered a growth of around 17 per cent at 542.4 mt as against 463 mt same period last year.

The company produced 478 mt of coal till January 2022, a 25 mt jump compared to 453 mt during the same period last year, posting near six per cent growth.

“Our coal output was hampered during the monsoon which was extensive and extended but we still managed to register an increase of 25 mt till January in absolute terms,” a senior company executive said in the statement.

CIL’s total coal supply for January’22 also has risen steeply to 60.8 mt registering a growth of 14 per cent as compared to 53.5 mt same month last year.

Supply to thermal power stations witnessed a healthy growth of 24 per cent in January this year at 50.7 mt, as against 40.8 mt same period last year.

CIL’s pithead stock was down to 35.6 mt at January end as it managed to liquidate inventory by nearly 64 mt during the first ten months of the current fiscal. The company began the fiscal saddled with 99 mt of stock pile.