The coal despatch by PSU miners during November 2023 stood at 81.63 million tonnes (MT) on a provisional basis, the second highest in the current financial year.

According to the latest Coal Ministry data, the despatch of the key commodity, the mainstay of India’s power generation, rose by 3 per cent M-o-M and 10 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2023.

The data shows that last month’s despatch was the second highest in FY24 and the fourth highest in the 2023 calendar year. That apart, it is also an all-time high for November. Historically, mining activity is at its highest from October to March

The lion’s share of the despatch is earmarked for the Power sector

India’s power demand has grown at an unprecedented rate, clocking more than 20 per cent growth on an annual basis in the last four months ending November this year so far. The peak power demand met during the day rose to almost 241 gigawatts (GW) on September 1, an all-time high record.

The power demand has been growing significantly on the back of rising industrial and manufacturing activity and appreciating household demand.

In line with the growing demand for power, the Coal Ministry has also raised its production and despatch. However, power demand has outstripped coal production and despatch, forcing the government to import coal to blend with domestic stocks.

Captive/ Commercial blocks shine

The Coal Ministry said on Saturday that the despatch of the crucial commodity by the captive and commercial blocks during November 2023 has been the highest ever.

Coal production from captive/ commercial coal mines during November 2023 rose by 37 per cent Y-o-Y to 11.94 MT compared to 8.74 MT during November 2022.

At the same time, coal dispatch during November 2023 rose by 55 per cent Y-o-Y to 12.92 MT compared to 8.36 MT the previous year. The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 was the highest ever, with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day, it noted.

Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks has shown remarkable growth from April to November 2023, the Ministry said.

The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines from April 2023 to November 2023 was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, indicating a y-o-y growth of 24 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, it added.

The highest increase in coal production was from the Non-Regulated Sector and Commercial coal mines, with a growth of 101 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively.

