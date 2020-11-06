Costly edible oil increases copra prices in TN, Kerala

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
Copra prices in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have shot up thanks to the rising trend of edible oil rates in the global markets and holding of stock by copra dealers.
The prices are hovering in the range of ₹124 per kg in Kerala and ₹116 in Tamil Nadu from ₹100 per kg especially after the Onam festival season.
KK Devaraj, consultant, KPL Sudhi Coconut Oil, said that there has been a 20 per cent rise in all edible oils globally which was reflected in copra prices as well.
He attributed the rise to drop in sunflower oil production in Ukraine, which is a major producer. Higher edible oil price has forced Tamil Nadu based dealers to hold their copra stock. Lean coconut season in Kerala has pushed up the prices as well, he said. He expects the supply to stabilise once the harvest season commences both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Thalath Mahmood, President, Cochin Oil Merchants Association (COMA), said that accumulation of copra stocks by dealers caused the prices to spike.
The high rates of copra are reflected in coconut oil prices, which are quoting at ₹215 in retail and ₹200 in the wholesale market, forcing consumers to shift to other cheaper edible oils. Consequently, copra rates have been ruling steady in the last few days, he said. He hopes the harvest season in December in Kerala to push down the prices.
The Covid-19 has resulted in subdued demand for copra especially from corporates with the pandemic impacting both edible and non-edible coconut oil brands in the market. Adequate stock forced companies to go for discounted sales in the market.
Coconut Development Board officials also cited supply constraints to the rising trend in copra prices. Since Indonesian copra prices are on the higher side at $,1000 per tonne, some coconut oil exporters here are depending on the domestic market for procurement.
Meanwhile, the has hit coconut oil exports to Gulf countries, a major market for Kerala-based producing companies, with as much as 30 per cent drop in shipments. Moreover, job loss and return of families to India adversely affected coconut oil consumption considerably, industry sources said.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...