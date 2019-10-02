Commodities

Crop damages lift pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

Urad and moong have been witnessing a rally at the Indore mandis on reports of large-scale damage to the crop with urad (bold) rising to ₹5,900-6,100 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500-5,000. Urad dal (medium)quoted at ₹6,400-6,500 a quintal, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,800-5,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,300-5,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,300-7,400, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,500-7,600, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-7,900.

