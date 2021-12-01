Crude oil futures open higher on MCX

Crude oil futures were up by 3.92 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday morning, as the OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and other producers under OPEC+ are set to hold meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to decide the supply of crude oil in January.

The December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5088 on MCX in the initial hour of Wednesday morning as against the previous closing of ₹4896.

The February Brent oil futures were trading at $70.94, up by 2.47per cent, the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $67.69, up by 2.28per cent. Market participants feel that the meetings of petroleum exporters can restrain the supply of crude oil in January.

While there are fears of omicron variant of corona virus affecting the global demand for crude oil, some OPEC+ countries still feel that there is no need for such a fear as of now.

On MCX, the December natural gas futures were trading at ₹345.40 in the initial hour of Wednesday morning, down by 0.46 per cent, against the previous close of ₹347.

The January contracts of US natural gas were trading at $4.585 on NYMEX, down by 046 per cent.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December soyabean futures were trading higher at ₹6260 in the initial hours of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6112, up by 2.42 per cent, in tune with the global trends.

The CBOT January soybean futures were trading at $1228.12, up by 0.60 per cent, on Wednesday morning.

On NCDEX, the December contracts of guar gum were trading lower at ₹10150 in the initial hour of Wednesday morning as against the previous close of ₹10221, down by 0.69 per cent.