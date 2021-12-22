Dhaniya futures down on NCDEX

Dhaniya and turmeric (unpolished) futures were trading lower on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), Wednesday afternoon.

On NCDEX, the January dhaniya futures were trading at ₹8,632 as against the previous close of ₹8,768, down by 1.55 per cent; and the April turmeric (unpolished) futures were trading at ₹9,190 against the previous close of ₹9,310, down by 1.29 per cent.

After trading lower in the morning hours, soyabean and refined soyabean oil futures were trading marginally higher Wednesday afternoon. The January soyabean futures were trading at ₹5,920 against the previous close of ₹5,906, up by 0.24 per cent; and the January refined soyabean oil futures were trading at ₹1,148 as against the previous close of ₹1145, up by 0.26 per cent.

MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December rubber futures were trading at ₹16,251 in the afternoon, on Wednesday, as against the previous close of ₹16,502, down by 1.52 per cent.

The January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,407 on MCX against the previous close of ₹5,421, down by 0.26 per cent.

The December lead contracts were at ₹193.35 in the afternoon on Wednesday, against the previous close of ₹190.40, up by 1.55 per cent.