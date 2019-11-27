Commodities

Downtrend in pulses continues

Indore | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

The downtrend in pulses and pulse seeds continued at Indore’s mandis on weak physical demand, with urad (bold) quoted at ₹7,500-7,700 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,800. Urad dal also traded low on weak demand with urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,500-8,600 a quintal, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,800-8,900, while urad mongar ruled at ₹1,102-1,103 a quintal. Moong also traded low with moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,700-6,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,000-6,300. Our Correspondent

Published on November 27, 2019
pulses (commodity)
