Economic Survey: Time Essential Commodities Act revisited

Agreeing with many experts who articulated the need for repealing the Essential Commodities Act in the past, the Economic Survey 2019-20, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said the government intervention in management of commodities, even though well intended, undermines the ability of the markets to support wealth creation. It has asked the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to examine whether the Act enacted in 1955 continues to be relevant for the country.
Frequent and unpredictable imposition of blanket stock limits on commodities under the Act distorts the incentives for the creation of storage infrastructure by the private sector, upward movement in agricultural value chain and development of national market for agricultural commodities, it said.
Citing the examples of stock limits imposed on onions in September last year and pulses and sugar in the past, the survey said its enforcement spiked the volatility of retail and wholesale prices of the commodities.
The fact that the raids carried out using the provisions of the Act had abysmally low conviction rate and had no impact on prices, it had only emabled rent-seeking and harassment, it said adding that there was clear evidence for jettisoning this anachronistic legislation.
