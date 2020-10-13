Enquiries from tyre sector lift rubber

Spot rubber ended in green on Tuesday. As per reports, there were certain enquiries from the tyre sector but they preferred to keep a very low profile. “We expect sheet rubber to cross ₹140 a kg this week,” a trader said. The undercurrent was visibly bullish.

RSS-4 improved to ₹135 (134) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹131 (130), according to dealers.

Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by 110 Yuan (₹1197.34) to close at 13,205 Yuan (₹143,735.81) a tonne.

SMR-20 firmed up to ₹108.06 (107.03) and Latex 60% to ₹94.16 (93.90) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:135 (134); RSS-5: 129 (129); ISNR-20: 110 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 79.50 (78.50).