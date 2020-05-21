Farmers want PM’s ‘vocal for local’ call to echo strongly in pepper imports

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
The pepper farming community is looking at the Prime Minister’s announcement of “vocal for local” in letter and spirit, especially with regard to pepper imports.
Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said the message should be implemented without being diluted, unlike the previous Make in India programme, under which pepper was imported and re-exported in various forms, flouting the restrictions imposed by DGFT for 6 per cent minimum oil content.
This needs immediate attention from the authorities to help Indian domestic pepper farmers, he said. According to him, the domestic market is expecting to pick up some demand on account of the start of Sri Lankan harvest season and it is feared that those who managed to obtain duty-free import licence last year under Indo-Sri Lankan FTA could try to import larger quantities by flouting all norms.
This would possibly hit the domestic prices.
Meanwhile, the Kochi market remained steady at ₹305 for ungarbled on the arrival of 17 tonnes, which was mainly from Idukki high ranges. Shamji said buying interest from end-users appeared to have picked up, mainly in UP market.
However, masala manufacturers based in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh is still under the grip of lockdown as their production facilities or offices are in red zones.
Therefore, many suppliers are yet to receive funds for their raw material supply, not only for pepper but for cumins, turmeric, coriander, and chilli.
The harvest of pepper in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is in progress, which was unduly delayed due to the lockdown and want of adequate labour force, as the exodus of migrant labourers caused severe challenges for farmers in these two States, Shamji said.
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The May futures contract of zinc on the MCX has been gradually gaining since the beginning of the week. The ...
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...