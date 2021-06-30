From Nov 17, ‘blended edible vegetable oil’ can only be termed ‘multi source edible vegetable oil’

Food business operators (FBOs) can continue to use the nomenclature ‘Blended Edible Vegetable Oil’ or ‘Multi Source Edible Vegetable Oil’ for their products till November 17. However, they will have to mention ‘Multi Source Edible Oil’ after that.

A direction by the Food Safety Standards Association of India (FSSAI) issued on Tuesday (June 29) said: “… FBOs may continue to use the nomenclature either the old stock/inventory of tables containing the name ‘Blended Edible Vegetable Oil’ or ‘Multi Source Edible Vegetable Oil’ or ‘Multi Source Edible Oil’ on the label till 17.11.2021”.

Considering the concern regarding labelling and the need to align the nomenclatures, the 33rd meeting of the Food Authority, on March 23, decided to remove the term “vegetable” and change the nomenclature as “Multi Source Edible Oil” wherever it is specified in the Food Safety Standards Regulations.

In a notification dated March 8, the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Third Amendment Regulations had mentioned the change in nomenclature of ‘Blended Edible Vegetable Oil’ as ‘Multi Source Edible Vegetable Oil’ effective for compliance from June 8.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additive) Amendment Regulations, 2020, dated December 29, had mentioned the change in nomenclature of ‘Blended Edible Vegetable Oil’ as ‘Multi Sourced Edible Vegetable Oil’.

Representations from stakeholders

The June 29 direction said that representations were received from the stakeholders requesting to extend the date of compliance of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, in light of several amendments with regard to font size, nomenclature of multi-source edible oil, warning/statements on sweeteners and others which have been agreed by the scientific panel.

Accordingly, the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2021, Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additive) Amendment Regulations, 2021, and Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment regulations, 2021, are operationalised with effect from November 17, 2021, to address the concern, it said.

Labelling norms

One of the regulations under Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2021, mentioned that every package containing an admixture of edible oils shall carry the following label declaration in bold capital letters immediately below its brand name/trade name on the front of pack, namely:

‘MULTI-SOURCE EDIBLE OIL’

(Name and nature* of edible oil) ---- % by weight

(Name and nature* of edible Oil) ---- % by weight

(*in raw or refined form)

It said that for pack size less than one litre, the font size of the label declaration ‘MULTI-SOURCE EDIBLE OIL’ shall not be less than 3 mm with the length of declaration statement as 35 mm minimum and for label declaration ‘Name and Nature of edible oil ----% by weight’ font size shall not be less than 2 mm.

For pack size one litre to below five litres, the font size of the label declaration ‘MULTI-SOURCE EDIBLE OIL’ shall not be less than 4 mm with the length of declaration statement as 45 mm minimum and for label declaration ‘Name and Nature of edible oil ----% by weight’ font size shall not be less than 2.5 mm.

For pack size five litres and above, the font size of the label declaration ‘MULTI-SOURCE EDIBLE OIL’ shall not be less than 10 mm and for label declaration ‘Name and Nature of edible oil ----% by weight’ font size shall not be less than 3 mm.

It said that there shall also be the following declaration in bold capital letters along with the name of product on front of pack: NOT TO BE SOLD LOOSE.