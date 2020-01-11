Future gains prompt traders to hold cardamom stock

With cardamom arrivals still seen robust, there are reports of stock being held back in anticipation of future gains.

Traders raised the suspicion that other than farmers, stockists, speculators, commodity brokers as well as a few traders are holding stock expecting a better price in the lean months of January, February and March. This is one reason for the heavy arrivals on several days. A majority are looking at booking profits and come with sufficient quantity at a comfortable day.

According to traders, the continuous heavy arrivals is a worrying factor, particularly at a time when cardamom prices are ruling higher. The market does not have adequate money capacity to absorb the stock, which is a factor for the market not to show any positive trend in these days.

Meanwhile, the presence of inferior quality capsules have had a say on cardamom auctions in Bodinayakanur on Friday, with prices witnessing stronger demand — by ₹20-30 per kg across grades — compared to the previous day.

Even though the market was strong and steady with a good arrival of 100 tonnes, traders pointed out that the presence of inferior quality capsules have not boosted the average price realisation which stood at combined average price of ₹3,830.55 per kg (₹3,875.08).

Basically dealers catering to the North Indian markets operated along with institutional suppliers. Demand from exporters was subdued.

In the morning session, the auctioneers Cardamom Planters Marketing Cooperative Society offered 75 tonnes of 269 lots and realised an average price of ₹3,853 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,172 per kg.

In the evening session, the auctioneers Cardamom Planters Association, Santhanpara, offered 25.3 tonnes of 167 lots in which 22.9 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,801.64 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,223 per kg.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active Cardamom February futures fell by 0.45 per cent or ₹17.90 to ₹3,984.90, compared to ₹4,002.82 on Friday.