Gold likely to hold on to $1,500/oz levels

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
After weeks of escalation, a sharp correction in international gold prices last week has unnerved punters in the market. From $1,557 an ounce — the highest level since April 2013 — the market collapsed to end the week at $1,506/oz, raising concerns about the sustainability of high prices.
While the rally earlier was significantly speculation-driven, profit taking following flow of better economic data led to the price fall.
Without doubt, the US economy is cooling, but many experts assert it is not anywhere close to a recession. The Fed Chair said that he does not see a US recession on the horizon. No wonder then, the dollar has continued to hold on to its strength admirably. Although last week’s US Labour Market data were less robust — slowing jobs growth — wage growth is firmly anchored above 3 per cent and labour-force participation is rising, noted a report.
There is still substantial speculative lather left in this market, making it vulnerable to further pressures. That should make the scheduled meetings of both the ECB and US Fed this week and the next interesting. Both are kind of primed to make the monetary policy more accommodative.
The demand side continues to reel under appalling conditions. High prices have led to demand destruction in the world’s largest import market, India. Consumers are either postponing gold jewellery purchases or buying light jewellery. Agrarian distress and lack of rise in rural incomes is contributing to de-growth in demand.
As this writer has said often, under Indian conditions, ₹32,000 per 10 grams appears to be the biting point for gold. Any rise above this level starts to gradually hurt physical demand. Evidence of this is available in the form of India’s import of a mere 15 tonnes in August. High prices have also encouraged scrap sales. The silver lining for the yellow metal is provided by central bank purchases. For instance, the Chinese central bank has been steadily buying gold since the beginning of the year — estimated at around 100 tonnes so far.
The ongoing tariff war between the US and China is also helping gold because of the growth uncertainty it is spawning. So, anticipated easing of monetary conditions, the continuing trade war, global growth concerns and somewhat nervous equity markets combine to provide life to the yellow metal.
Under the circumstances, gold appears unlikely to dip below the psychological $1,500/oz level in the short-term.
However, if and when it happens, the correction will be dramatic. It is critical for investors to have an exit strategy and not get carried away by the hype of a continuing bull run.
Interestingly, renewed efforts have begun to get India’s 12.5 per cent import duty on gold reduced. The rising level of illegal imports is often cited as the reason for demanding a duty reduction. But the demand lacks merit as the country’s surveillance systems are far superior than they were a few years ago. Any estimate of smuggled gold would be mere conjecture.
Meanwhile, silver, too, followed gold’s footsteps in its strident price rise, driven by huge inflows of speculative capital. Silver was at $18.65/oz last Friday, having risen from $18.35/oz a week earlier and from $ 16.45/oz a month ago. CFTC data show rising net long positions in silver.
The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...