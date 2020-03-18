Higher demand lifts pulses

Ban on imports and improved buying at lower rates perked up pulse seeds and pulses in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) rising to ₹5,150-5,200 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,150. Tur is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher over last week’s rates. Urad ruled stable with urad (bold) at ₹6,400-6,600, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,800 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹7,700-7,800 a quintal and urad dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000.