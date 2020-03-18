Commodities

Higher demand lifts pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

Ban on imports and improved buying at lower rates perked up pulse seeds and pulses in Indore mandis with tur (Maharashtra) rising to ₹5,150-5,200 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,150. Tur is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher over last week’s rates. Urad ruled stable with urad (bold) at ₹6,400-6,600, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,800 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at ₹7,700-7,800 a quintal and urad dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000.

Published on March 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Higher volume on offer at Coonoor tea auctions