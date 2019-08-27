July tea output jumps 8.3%

India's tea production in July jumped 8.3 per cent from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing Assam, the State-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year’s 93.71 million kg, the board said in a statement.

Export markets

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The country’s tea production in the first seven months of 2019 rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier to 649.75 million, the board added.