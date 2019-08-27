July tea output jumps 8.3%

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
India's tea production in July jumped 8.3 per cent from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing Assam, the State-run Tea Board said on Tuesday.
Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year’s 93.71 million kg, the board said in a statement.
India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
The country’s tea production in the first seven months of 2019 rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier to 649.75 million, the board added.
