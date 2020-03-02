Limited offtake drives pepper prices down

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Limited offtake by end-users and improved arrivals hammered pepper prices down by ₹8 a kg in Kochi last week.
The market was also down by ₹1 on Monday on the arrival of 72 tonnes and the average price realised was ₹309 for ungarbled varieties. MG1 garbled variety was quoted at ₹329, while new pepper stood at ₹299.
According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, pepper from Coorg and Wayanad with moderate demand from end-users was sold. Dealers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were not buying because of riots in the capital city.
However, cold conditions in northern India is keeping demand stable. Consumption in the domestic market has gone up to 5,000-6,000 tonnes a month, which could be met by domestic production, he said.
Shamji said imports from Sri Lanka have come down to 69 tonnes in January. February figures are yet to be known. However, traders voiced concern over the reported move by Sri Lanka and Vietnam to impress upon Indian government to withdraw the minimum import price imposed on pepper, which would enable these countries to dump their produce in the domestic market.
Though arrivals from Karnataka and Wayanad have picked up, traders said availability of Karnataka pepper was limited with good buying interest for pepper with bulk density above 550gm per litre.
A section of the trade speculates that the market is likely to drop to ₹250 per kg in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on higher production, Shamji said.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Enterprises takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...