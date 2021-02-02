Commodities

MCX sees 70 tonnes of rubber delivery in first contract settlement

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

MCX has witnessed the delivery of 70 tonnes of rubber in the expiry of the first-ever futures contract settled on Tuesday.

The exchange launched the first Rubber contract on December 28 with January 2021 expiry as its first-month contract.

Currently, rubber contracts expiring in February to June are available for trading.

The stock position of Rubber on the MCX platform is 114.36 tonnes, with deposits of another 30 tonnes in process.

Rishi Nathany, Head, Business Development, MCX said the market participants have well-accepted the contract and the exchange will continue its efforts to grow awareness on the benefits of hedging.

The contract provides price discovery, risk management and a robust delivery mechanism to market participants, he added.

commodities market
MCX
