MCX to levy charges on options trading

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), will start levying charges on options trading from October as the trading volume has been increasing steadily.

The exchange has waived off transaction charges in options trading till September.

It will now levy a transaction charge of ₹50 on average daily premium turnover of up to ₹5 crore. On incremental premium turnover, the charges would be ₹40.

The average daily premium turnover will be calculated at the end of every month by way of dividing the total premium turnover of the member by the total number of trading days.