MCX warns investors of dealing with unregulated entities

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
MCX has cautioned investors from dealing with unregulated platforms that are offering trading in certain unregulated derivative products called Contracts for Difference and Binary Options.
Further, some unregistered entities and unregulated internet-based platforms are targeting gullible investors with false promises of exorbitant returns on their investment schemes and products.
Some fraudsters are also sending emails and text messages luring the clients to trade in these platforms, said MCX in a statement on Tuesday.
The increase in trading charges and roll-out of peak margin which calls for entire money for trading as upfront margin have been driving investors to such risky platforms, said an analyst.
Earlier, even the NSE and the BSE had warned investors in dealing in these kind of platforms.
MCX said clients falling prey to such fraudulent promises of exorbitant returns by these platforms may eventually lose money.
“Investors are advised to refrain from investing in unregulated internet-based trading platforms. They should deal only with SEBI registered Stockbrokers after duly checking their credentials. It may be noted that only dealings with SEBI registered stockbrokers on the Exchange platform offer recourse to regulatory action,” it said.
“Clients should not transfer funds or securities to any person including a stockbroker under any arrangement including assured returns as the same is prohibited. However, they can transfer funds and securities for investment purpose only to the registered stockbrokers and not to any authorised person or associate of stockbrokers,” it said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...