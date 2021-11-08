Mezhukkattil Mills bags India’s first BIS tag in cooking oil segment

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The Aluva-based Mezhukkattil Mills has received India's first BIS certification in the cooking oil segment for its coconut oil as per the Indian Standard Number 542:2018.
IS 542: 2018 identifies the level of purity of coconut oil with specification for critical chemical requirements and provides strict measures to prevent adulteration and pesticide residues in the oil.
Kerala has over 600 coconut oil making units and is one of the largest consumers of edible coconut oil, but the quality of the commodity is a matter of concern. BIS is committed to consumer safety and takes all measures to bring manufacturers under the certification fold. Many of the coconut oil producing companies are following FSSAI certification which is reported to be inadequate to curb adulteration in edible oils.
“ Having received the BIS certification, the company plans to enter the market with its brand MM Original initially in Kerala. The Kerala market for coconut oil is estimated at 20,000 tonnes per month and the company targets a sale of 120 tonnes for quality-conscious consumers,” said Ubais Ali, CEO, Mezhukkattil Mills.
On the coconut oil market, he said prices are moving on a steady range at ₹175 for quite some time following a weather-induced subdued demand in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Despite the relaxations in Covid restrictions and resumption of economic activities, the continuous rain and the scare of floods caused a sluggish demand that led to a slowdown in consumption. A positive sentiment is expected only with bright sunny days , he added.
However, the rains in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have pushed up copra prices by ₹3 and is now hovering in the range of ₹106 per kg.
