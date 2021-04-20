Mixed trend in rubber

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. A moderate recovery in domestic and overseas futures kept sentiments visibly neutral though the deep concern over an increase in number of coronavirus cases continued to cast its shadow over the market.

The trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 and Latex lost further despite low arrivals.

RSS 4 finished flat at ₹164 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹159 by dealers.

In futures, the front month April delivery improved 1.05 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹159.51 per kg with a volume of 45 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 365 Yuan (₹4,212.70) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,915 Yuan (₹160,648.99) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹160.35 (159.27) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹122.44 (120.64) and Latex to ₹112.36 (111.64) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:164 (164); RSS 5: 158 (159); ISNR20: 147 (147) and Latex (60% drc): 120.50 (122.50).