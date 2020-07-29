Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar

Updated on July 29, 2020

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market declined further by ₹5-8 a quintal and ruled unchanged at naka level on Wednesday. Mill tender rates dropped by ₹10-20 on eased demand. Volumes remained limited.

Arrivals were at 34-35 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventory was about 85-90 loads. Freight rates were stable at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Tuesday evening, 13-14 mills offered tenders and sold about 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,240-3,310 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,296-3,382 and M-grade 3,410-3,580.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,270-3,330 and M-grade 3,370-3,430.

